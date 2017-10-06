Kingsman Watch at Lunn’s Tag Heuer Pop Up

Exclusive Kingsman special watch, now available at Lunn’s! With the release of Mathew Vaughan’s new movie ‘Kingsman The Golden Circle’ Lunn’s recently held a Pop Up in conjunction with Tag Heuer in Victoria Square. Guests were invited to watch the new release. Before hand, there was pre-show drinks and a light bite to eat while they showed of the watches, before heading up to watch the new movie shorty after. The event showcased the release of their brand new watch the Tag Heuer Connected II and a brand new exclusive Kingsman Special Edition watch which featured in the movie. This will be the only Kingsman Special Edition watch available to view & purchase in Ireland at this time. The event showcased many watches and demonstrated the availability of personalised watches.

