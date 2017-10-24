Logan Wellbeing and Medical opens on Lisburn Road

There were celebrations all round recently as a new health, wellbeing and fertility clinic arrived in the world with the expansion of Logan Wellbeing and Medical to larger premises on Belfast’s Lisburn Road. Enlargement and development of the business, previously established in the city centre for over eight years, sees the creation of nine new jobs and also a wider range of treatments available.

Clinic Director Ruth Ellen Logan said: “It’s an exhilarating moment for the business. The time and opportunity were just right to expand our offering in a different setting and we have been working to make this project a reality for a long time.

“With an investment of £50k, we are excited now to announce that our expansion to this 1800sq premises means we have been able to create nine new jobs. This includes five Logan practitioners, a doctor, a physiotherapist, two medical receptionists, a prescriber and a fertility specialist nurse and we plan to expand this further very soon.”

“We are now offering the very latest technologies and techniques in our newly-opened clinic and this investment enables us to provide an expanded range of services to our clients. In addition to the Logan Fertility Method, we now offer acupuncture for fertility, physiotherapy for injury rehabilitation, as well as effective aesthetics and sports treatments.

“We have also launched Logan Medical which provides exclusive Reviv IV intravenous therapy, and in addition, we have Logan Aesthetics – a nurse-led anti-wrinkle injections and fillers clinic, with some very exciting developments planned in coming months.

Logan Wellbeing and Medical’s move to bigger and better premises is in direct response to increased demand for its health, beauty and fertility services.

“After many years working in central Belfast in shared facilities, we decided the clinic needed a home of its own,” said Ruth Ellen – who has the moniker of the ‘Baby Maker’ due to the fertility method she pioneered assisting in the conception of 804 local babies to date!

Ruth Ellen said: “The number of women coming to us was increasing all the time as our excellent reputation for success began to spread through word of mouth and personal recommendations from the many clients we have helped and supported. Soon, we began to really feel the need for a dedicated space to offer our clients. So after many years researching potential clinics, I spotted these premises and knew it was the perfect sanctuary in a central and easily accessible location for our clientele – especially those who value privacy and discretion.

“We can now offer clients an expanded service in five specialised clinic rooms housed in a beautiful period building which we have sensitively transformed into an oasis of calm and serenity.

“We look forward to welcoming back old friends and making my new ones in our expanded home now on the Lisburn Road.”

The new Logan Clinic is located at 354 Lisburn Road, Belfast.

Call 028 90687467 or email info@loganwellbeing.com

www.loganwellbeing.com