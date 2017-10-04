Neil Delamere to host 14th PANI Awards

Neil Delamere, well known Irish comedian and star of BBC’s, is to be MC for this year’s Publicity Association of Northern Ireland’s (PANI) Awards to be held on 19th October 2017 in the Culloden Hotel. The fourteenth PANI Awards will recognise excellence and celebrate creativity across six core categories including television, radio, outdoor, press magazines and digital. This year the Awards are being supported by a number of category sponsors, including the Ulster Tatler Group, which will sponsor the ‘Best Magazine Campaign’ award.

PANI Awards Chair Nuala Meenehan said, “Excitement is building towards our Awards night on 19th October. It is three years since the Awards were last held and the fact that we have had the largest number of entries in the Awards’ history shows that the industry was more than ready for them. The night itself is a fantastic showcase for local work and we are delighted that Neil has come on board as our host. His sharp wit and unique comical approach will keep us all on our toes and we’re looking forward to a fast paced and very entertaining evening.”

Tables can be booked by emailing jane.wells@jcomms.co.uk or by phoning 02890 760066.