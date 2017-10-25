PANI Awards at Culloden Estate

The Public Association of Northern Ireland Awards recently took place at the Culloden Hotel. The biggest names in the advertising industry in Northern Ireland came together with media-owners alike to celebrate the remarkable successes in the development and implementation of creative, innovative and impactful advertising campaigns over the past 3 years. Hosted by well-known Irish comedian Neil Delamere, it was a night to remember for local Belfast-based agency Genesis who picked up a total of twenty-two awards, including five gold and the evening’s top prize – the PANI Awards 2017 Grand Prix for the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland’s Farm Safety campaign.

Marketing and creative advertising agency RLA scooped an equally impressive five gold, spanning the press, magazines and outdoor sections of the awards ceremony for its work with Belfast International Airport and Recruit NI. ICAN’s work with West Coast Cooler proved impressive among the judging panel, picking up gold in both Best Outdoor Innovation and Best Mixed Media Campaign categories. Shopper marketing agency mxb took home the top prize in the Best Magazine Campaign category, while brand engagement agency Mammoth won gold for Best Use of Digital Advertising and Social Media.

For its work with radio, ASG & Partners took home gold in both the Best Use of Radio and Best Radio Campaign categories, while Holywood-based advertising agency Ardmore Advertising won gold for the Most Outstanding Use of Radio as a Sound Medium. Recognising the crucial role of media-owners, PANI Chair Siobhan Lavery presented two category awards for the Media Owner Initiative. Mirror Media Northern Ireland won gold for ‘Belfast Loves’ by Belfast Live, as did Q Radio for ‘Proud to be Local’.

For more information and to see the full list of winners, visit: paniawards.com