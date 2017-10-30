Pink Colour Run for breast cancer research

Hundreds of runners of all ages and abilities from across Northern Ireland have taken part in this year’s Cancer Focus Northern Ireland Pink Run. By now the event is firmly established as a fundraising favourite during breast cancer awareness month, October. As the most common cancer in women in Northern Ireland, 1,200 are diagnosed with Breast cancer every year and about 300 lose their lives.

All the Money raised at the run, hosted by Cancer Focus NI goes towards funding research at Queens University in Belfast. These Researches allow to find alternative treatments and explore better ways of preventing the disease which will increase the options of treatment following a cancer diagnosis immensely.

For more information go to www.cancerfocusni.org.