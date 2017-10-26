Pride of the Northern Ireland PR Industry

Around 250 PR professionals recently gathered at the Culloden Estate& Spa in Belfast for the 2017 CIPR NI PRide Awards which is the short form for the annual celebration of outstanding public relations practice in Northern Ireland. The glitzy evening, hosted by Q Radio Breakfast hosts, Stephen Clements and Cate Conway, proved unforgettable for Smarts Communicate – the Hollywood-based agency scooped seven Gold Awards, including the coveted Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy Award. Smarts Communicate’s Seona McGrath (MCIPR) capped a memorable night by claiming the Outstanding Young Communicator title. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council were named Public Sector Team of the Year and Outstanding In-House Public Relations Team. Judges applauded the Council for their “outcome focused” approach and for “using video content to effectively increase participation in vital council consultations.” JComms and Navigator Blue both took home two gold awards, with the latter recognised for a creative campaign highlighting the links between stress and strokes. Maurica Mackle, Mackle Communications clinched Gold for Outstanding Independent Practitioner; Translink secured Gold in the Public Sector Campaign category and Massive PR won the Not-For-Profit Campaign Award for its Northern Ireland says ‘Bula’ to Bula Batiki campaign.

New for 2017, the Award for Construction, Property or Infrastructure Campaign went to Lanyon Communications and Belfast City Council for their Belfast at MIPIM 2017 campaign. Aiken won the Public Affairs Campaign for its work with McDonalds and LK Communications secured the Gold Award for Integrated Campaign for its #FindYourBelfast campaign with Visit Belfast. Gold Awards were also presented to the Health and Social Care Board (Low Budget Campaign); – ASG & Partners (Arts, Culture or Sport Campaign); North West Regional College (Education Communications Campaign); NI Chamber Ambition Magazine (Best Publication). A Special Award for Contribution to the PR industry was also presented in memory of the late Brian Arlow, accepted by his daughters Katie and Nini Arlow. Once again Northern Ireland proved to be full of talented individuals, teams and organisations with strategic thinking, first-class creativity, professionalism, excellence and insight, as Sinead Doyle expressed proudly.

