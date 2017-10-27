A very spooky Derry Halloween

Derry’s four day halloween celebration that’s looked upon as the ‘greatest Halloween destination in the world’, will be inspired by this years motto ‘Under the Samhain Moon’. Accompanied by familiar favourites and a host of new additions included in the action packed list of performers, entertainment and activities planned, Derry is ready to defend their title. The festival’s theme will be celebrated in a number of events including the Museum of the Moon at the Guildhall and a Space Explorations Dome in Waterloo Place where the Haunted Harvest Market will take place along with Guildhall Square.

The programme also sees the return of crowd favourites Awakening The Walls and the Spark drummers who proved such a hit last year. The celebrations will climax with the ever popular Carnival Parade and Fireworks Finale on River Foyle on Halloween night.

Some of the highlights of this year’s programme include the ‘Samhain Sessions’ series at the Guildhall with live performances from David Kitt, Our Krypton Son, Ports and Joshua Burnside and Invasion ‘Hero & Legends’ at the Foyle Arena which will see Superhero’s, Stormtroopers, Dalek’s and Transformers descend on the city with life-sized props and sets.

On Halloween day The Jack O’Lantern Pumpkin Fest in Waterloo Place will host kids’ activities, pumpkin carving demonstrations and competitions with entertainment from the Armagh Rhymers. The Craft Village will host its usual wide range of activities including Kids Planet Crafting and Spooky Chocolate Workshops, face painting and live music from Thumpin Jellyfish and Basork, while the Tower Museum will dare the public to enter their Tower of Terror experience.