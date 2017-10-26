Ulster Museum graced by Poppies

The Ulster Museum is counting record numbers of visitors as people flock to see the iconic poppy sculpture ‘Weeping Window’ by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper. In just a few days 25,000 people have already visited the sculpture which will be on site until 3 December 2017 as part of the UK-wide tour organised by 14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts programme for the First World War centenary. The poppies are presented by National Museums NI and Belfast International Arts Festival to give people from Northern Ireland and across the island of Ireland the opportunity to see the famous artwork. ‘Weeping Window’ is one of two sculptures taken from the installation ‘Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red’ by ‘Paul Cummins Ceramics Limited’ in conjunction with Historic Royal Palaces. The installation was originally at HM Tower of London in 2014 where 888,246 poppies were displayed, one for every life lost at the Front during the First World War.

The presentations by 14-18 NOW give people across the UK the chance to experience the impact of the ceramic poppy sculptures by artist Paul Cummins in a range of places and have been seen by over 3 million people to date.A large volunteer team – the Poppies Ambassadors – were recruited to help deliver a world class visitor experience to everyone who visits ‘Weeping Window’ during its time in Belfast – and to help with associated events.

All images are the work of Kelvin Boyes.