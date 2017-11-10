Armagh Georgian Festival

Armagh’s much loved Georgian Festival marks the beginning of the Christmas festive season. Historic buildings open their doors and remember Richard Robinson, enthroned as Archbishop of Armagh in 1765, and responsible for transforming Armagh into a city of stunning Georgian architecture. From its literature to fashion, arts to food, this period is still intriguing today and the Georgian Festival gives visitors a true festive insight into life in Armagh City during the Georgian era. The festival includes a Georgian Banquet at Archbishop Robinson’s Palace, guests travelling through the mists of time to Georgian Armagh where an evening like no other awaits them. The beautiful Palace, built in 1770, will open its doors for guests to enjoy the lavish surroundings and to experience a flavour of Georgian high society.

Armagh’s ancient streets buzz with evocative Georgian costumed figures, street entertainment and festive market stalls, hosted by traders in traditional costume and offering high quality gifts and locally produced, artisan food and drink. Celebrations include a themed Children’s Christmas market, horse and carriage rides, live music, talks and tours. As darkness falls, a dramatic light show will burst to life, illuminating the backdrop of the Georgian Market House and creating a festive atmosphere with contemporary and seasonal music.

For more coverage of this story see our November issue, available now!