It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas In Donegal

A Little Taste of Christmas event is happening in Donegal Town on Sunday 26th November at The Abbey Hotel from 11.00 am – 6.30 pm. Preparations to turn the Hotel into a Winter Wonderland are well underway, with over 40 Exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of gift ideas, and products available to purchase and order in time for Christmas. Celebrity and local chefs will be giving loads of festive tips and recipes for the perfect Christmas dining experience. Christmas cheer and magic will have all your little ones enchanted and amazed with Mr Majestic providing a fun filled live family show live with an interactive magic show. Bring your cuddly forever friend to life with TJ’s Teddies Get the faces painted with Susan. Don’t forget to pull on your Christmas sweaters and have your family photo taken in a beautiful setting by one of the Exhibitors Barbara McGroary Photography There will also be a MEET & GREET Mickey & Minnie, enjoy a sleigh ride with SANTA CLAUS!

The “Annual Christmas Lights Switch On” will take place at 7pm to end the day with Frosty, Rudolph, Big Bear, and of course the big man himself Santa and of course couple of very cheeky Elves.

For further information email development@donegaltown.ie or call 074 9723760