Belfast Gallery lets students display their art

Artwork produced by local students is set to be showcased in one of Northern Ireland’s most exclusive and architecturally exciting apartment developments. Itself touted as ‘Belfast’s new masterpiece’, the Gallery Belfast, which opened earlier this year, challenged Art and Architecture students at the University of Ulster to devise bespoke creations to accentuate the unique architecture of the building and complement its surroundings. The initiative allowed both the corporate world and art world to meet, and championed both local artists and the local art scene.

Dozens of entries were received by hopefuls aspiring to win a slice of the £5,000 prize money, and in total, seven lucky students won the once in a lifetime opportunity to have their work installed in the highly contemporary New York/Tokyo inspired building. Fashion and textile student, Susan Montgomery was named the overall winner of the competition with a prize of £2,000. Her ‘Woodlands’ digital screen print work is now displayed in the lobby, affording it the maximum exposure. Additional winners, who also received cash prizes, were Natalie Cole, Ciaran Vaudequin, Beth Isaac, Anna Johnston, Anna Duffy and Christine Bell. Their designs brought a mix of modern graphic art, printed pieces and multimedia photography work to the building.

For further details visit http://www.gallerybelfast.com.