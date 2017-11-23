BUSH MILLS RED BUSH JOINS AWARD-WINNING PORTFOLIO OF WHISKEYS

Bushmills® Irish Whiskey has launched BUSHMILLS RED BUSH, a new brand in the award-winning portfolio. The highly anticipated release is the first new expression from The Old Bushmills Distillery for the domestic market in nearly five years.The launch recently happened in Belfast last night with an immersive tasting event at The Harp Bar followed by an after party at The Thirsty Goat. The evening was hosted by Joe Lindsay and the main event saw guests enjoy the signature Red & White serve whilst enjoying Red Bush-inspired burgers and live music from local duo, Hot Sausage & Mustard.

As the Irish whiskey category has escalated in popularity, consumer demand has increased for a relevant and versatile whiskey that can be enjoyed neat or with a range of mixers. BUSHMILLS RED BUSH is a subtle and balanced expression – appealing to both whiskey enthusiasts and those new to the category, drawing new consumers into the character and flavour profile unique to Bushmills Irish Whiskey. The versatile expression delivers a great, effortless taste neat but also works perfectly as a long serve with a range of mixers like soda, cola or ginger ale. The BUSHMILLS RED BUSH signature serve however, is the Red & White, made using one part BUSHMILLS RED BUSH and three parts white lemonade, poured over ice and garnished with a wedge of lime.

This new release is a testament to the increasing popularity of the Irish whiskey category with global sales increasing by 54% in the past five years, according to the report issued by the Irish Spirits Association in October 2017. Colum Egan, Master Distiller at The Old Bushmills Distillery has told us that while they have been innovating with aged whiskeys for centuries, they are excited to embark on a journey with the new whiskey drinker. Maturing the whiskey exclusively in first fill bourbon barrels creates a mildly sweet and extremely smooth spirit that will resonate with both frequent bourbon fans and Irish whiskey drinkers. There have been some big changes in the trade with the growth of the Irish whiskey category, and this new innovation from Bushmills Irish Whiskey is big news for the industry. The smooth blend is said to be ideal for first time whiskey drinkers: easy to drink and easy to mix. The brand is keeping ahead of the curve and responding to consumer demand opening up the Irish whiskey category to a whole new audience.

To keep up to date with Bushmills Red Bush, and other brands in the Bushmills Irish Whiskey® portfolio, follow @BushmillsUK on social media or visit www.answerthecall.co.uk.