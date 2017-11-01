C.S. Lewis Festival 2017

The fifth C.S. Lewis Festival, which is organised by EastSide Art and funded by Arts Council of Northern Ireland as well as Belfast City Council, will take place from 18th-22nd November 2017. The festival is inspired by east Belfast-born, renowned author, theologian, academic and creator of the incredible Chronicles of Narnia series, C.S. Lewis. At this year’s festival everyone is invited to be ‘Surprised by Joy,’ a theme taken from C.S. Lewis’s works of the same name. The festival will showcase Lewis’s diverse works through a series of events and activities including talks, film, theatre, arts, crafts, readings, discussions, music, workshops, exhibitions, poetry competitions, tours and children’s activities.

The C.S. Lewis Festival has become an important arts event in the calendar year which reminds and educates people that Lewis is one of Belfast’s most talented and famous sons. The 5 day event which has a joyous family-friendly, fun programme is supported by Hewitt & Gilpin, Translink, William Collins, Connswater Shopping Centre& Retail Park and W5. With a full festival programme, highlights for this year include storytelling, crafts, music, yoga, art and film screenings for everyone.

For full festival programme details, the poetry competition and to book festival tickets visit www.eastsidearts.net.