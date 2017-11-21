Be a Claus for good with Cash for Kids!

Cash for Kids Santa Dashing Belfast is returning for it’s sixth year on Sunday 3rd December.

The already popular event this year will be even bigger and better with the addition of a new timed 5k city centre route, a great way for runners to work on their personal best and support young people in need at the same time. Albeit in a Santa suit with all running the 5k receiving a finishers medal.

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcomed to attend with the event traditionally attracting hundreds of entrants and supporters of this amazing cause.

The usual 2.5k dash led by Santa’s sleigh is great fun for all so get down to the kick off at writer’s square, grab your free Santa suit and get walking, running or dashing through the city. Money raised through the registration fee and sponsorship will help to support disadvantaged children from across Northern Ireland.

The Cash for Kids Santa Dash supports nominated local children’s charities each year, which receive 100% of registration donation and sponsorship. This year, participants can support Cash for Kids, Cancer Fund for Children, Mencap NI, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, Parenting NI or VOYPIC (Voice of Young People in Care).

For full details visit www.coolfm.co.uk/dash to register for Cash for Kids Santa Dash Belfast City