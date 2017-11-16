Castle Leslie Estate Wins A Condé Nast Johansens Award For Excellence

Our very own Castle Leslie Estate scooped the prestigious 2018 award for excellence in the category of Best for Weddings, Parties or Special Occasions at the Condé Nast Johansens 36th annual awards for excellence. The awards were held on Tuesday 7th November at The May Fair Hotel in London, with hundreds of top hotel industry professionals in attendance.

Castle Leslie was recognised by judges as one of the last great Irish estates still owned by its founding family. The stunning Irish castle stands majestically within the green beauty of the County Monaghan countryside featuring the tranquil waters of Glaslough Lake. Weddings are given the full treatment with exclusive use of the Castle and as you would expect, renowned warm Irish hospitality is a given here with complete escapism guaranteed

Condé Nast Johansens, from the publishers of Vogue, GQ, Condé Nast Traveller and Vanity Fair, is the premier reference guide for independent travellers. The Awards are based on responses from online voting, guest feedback and Local Expert reports drawn hotels in the most recent Guides those featured online. With dedicated and highly trained Local Experts, almost 10 times as many properties have been assessed as appear online or in the Guides, in order to narrow the final selection down to the best.

For further details check out their website: www.castleleslie.com