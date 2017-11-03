Charity Art exhibition at Canvas Galleries

Housing Rights in association with Canvas Galleries is hosting a charity exhibition that will run from Thursday 9 November until 11 November 2017. The exhibition will include a sale of of artwork by local artists who have kindly agreed, along with Canvas Galleries to donate 10% of all sales between 9-11 November to Housing Rights. Housing Rights has been helping people in Northern Ireland deal with housing problems since 1964 and continues its works to improve lives by tackling homelessness and housing problems in Northern Ireland.

The featured local artists being exhibited over the weekend cover landscapes, cityscapes, animals and still life.

For more information visit: https://www.housingrights.org.uk/charity-exhibition-canvas-galleries.