Charles Hurst, Rolling Up Their Sleeves For Children In Need

Charles Hurst Group will have buckets and sponges at the ready as it prepares to help raise funds for BBC Children in Need with its Big Wash event on Friday 17th November, with all donations going to help disadvantaged young people across the Northern Ireland. The Big Wash will take place from 9am – 5pm at the main Boucher Road complex.

Team members at Charles Hurst Group’s Boucher Road Complex in partnership with AutoKleen, will roll up their sleeves and get their chamois ready to fundraise for this worthwhile charity. Pudsey Bear along with the full Charles Hurst Belfast team will transform the car retailer’s Boucher Road Complex for the Big Wash, which will see six bays and 30 cleaners dedicated to cleaning up Belfast’s cars for a great cause.

Cars will get the same high-quality cleaning service as valued sales and aftersales customers with the team hoping to see hundreds of sparkling clean cars and happy drivers leaving the Big Wash and visitors giving donationas generously as they can. A recommended donation of £3-5 per car wash is suggested, with all funds going directly to BBC Children in Need Northern Ireland.

Drivers keen to take part should enter Charles Hurst Group’s Boucher Road Complex via the security gate at the old Ulster Bank building and follow the sign posts to access the Big Wash, or look out for Pudsey who will be on hand to direct cars for their charitable clean-up.