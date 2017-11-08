Christmas in Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council is set to deliver a magical festive celebration across Derry and Strabane featuring a Winterland market, a Wonder Windows Trail and the Sound of Light Christmas procession, that will bring music, colour and animation to the city streets. There will be a fantastic array of events, retail offerings and weekend breaks that will have Christmas all wrapped up for visitors and residents alike, starting with the Guildhall Craft Fair to mark the start of Derry’s Festive celebrations.

Among the key events taking place in the run up to Christmas are The Christmas Switch On’s in Derry and Strabane as well as the Craft Fair that will be featuring over 40 top quality craft producers. Other great festive highlights are the Sound of Light and Christmas Procession and the Strabane Christmas Fayre, taking place at the start of December.

The Wonder Windows Trail is expected to be big hit with families and shoppers with some city centre windows coming alive with animation on various dates. As part of the Mayor’s initiative, the Mayor will host the ‘Lost in Frost’ Christmas event in partnership with Echo Echo and the Alley Theatre Strabane while the Winterland Market will bring the city centre to life with unique Christmas stalls and some craft beers and craft gin. The market will run for one week and will also feature Bjorn the Bear, a life-sized majestic polar creature, that is bound to get the children into the festive cheer.

For more details on Derry’s family-friendly Christmas programme please visit: www.derrystrabane.com/christmas