Fed up with the cold already? Well here is something to brighten your day…

The latest brand new Jet2.com and Jet2holidays destination from Belfast International is a Turkish delight! Jet2 have recently announced flights and holidays to Dalaman, the ninth brand new destination for Summer 2018, with 23 destinations now on sale from Belfast International.The biggest ever summer programme from Belfast International!

Earlier this year, the leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist launched its Summer 18 programme with eight new destinations. This has now increased to nine brand new destinations with the addition of weekly flights will go to Dalaman in Turkey, which is otherwise known as the ‘Turquoise Coast’ thanks to its stunning seas and coastal scenery.

The new flights to Dalaman will depart every Tuesday from June 26th until September 25th 2018. This is the company’s second new Turkish destination from Belfast International Airport for Summer 18, having already added Antalya to its Summer 18 schedule.Jet2.com are confident that Dalaman will be very popular with Northern Ireland holidaymakers, just as Antalya is already proving to be. Check out the stunning picture below.

For more information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com