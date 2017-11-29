FITZWILLIAM’S SEARCH FOR SIGNATURE SERVE

The five-star Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast has launched a search to find a ‘Five-Star Signature Cocktail’ to feature on the bar’s infamous cocktail menu in 2018, in partnership with locally distilled Jawbox Gin. Since it opened nine years ago, the hotel’s New York vibe bar has made its mark with locals and international travellers alike as the urban place to enjoy a perfectly balanced cocktail in the city. In 2017, the Fitzwilliam Hotel was awarded five-star status and now it is calling for all ‘at-home bartenders’ to make their mark by submitting a ‘Five-Star Signature Cocktail’ recipe which will take pride of place on next year’s menu.

Entrants are encouraged to be creative with their use of ingredients, presentation and style, and the recipe can be sweet or sour, shaken or stirred but must use a base spirit of award-winning Jawbox Gin, and ginger ale as a mixer.Brian Crozier, Beverage Manager at the Fitzwilliam Hotel, will be one of the judges when three finalists will be invited to the Fitzwilliam Bar on Great Victoria Street in January to mix up their cocktails with flair in front of a judging panel. Joining Brian on the judging panel will be broadcaster and cocktail enthusiast Pamela Ballantine and Gerry White, Founder of Jawbox Gin. “Craft cocktail culture has been on the rise and lots of people are getting creative at home mixing up cocktails for family and friends. Jawbox Gin is an excellent versatile cocktail base as it is delicate in flavour and aroma which works in perfect harmony with so many other ingredients.”

As well as having their ‘Five-Star Signature Cocktail’ featured on the Fitzwilliam Hotel Cocktail menu, the winner will also enjoy an overnight stay in the hotel and a bottle of Jawbox to take home. Two runner’s up will win an evening meal for two in the hotel’s a la carte restaurant and all finalists will be taken on a VIP guided tour of the The Echlinville Distillery on the Ards Peninsula with Founder, Gerry White.

To enter, submit a copy of your cocktail recipe, along with a photograph of your finished serve along with 100 words explaining why your cocktail is five star to: FitzCocktailComp@smartscommunicate.com by 15 December 2017.Or post to Fitzwilliam Cocktail Competition, Smarts Communicate, 157-159 High Street, Holywood, Co. Down, Northern Ireland, BT18 9HU.