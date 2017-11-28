Hospitality Awards for Professionalism Launched for 2018

The Institute of Hospitality NI , the professional membership body for individual managers and aspiring managers who work and study in the hospitality, leisure and tourism industries, has officially launched the 23rd Institute of Hospitality Awards For Professionalism. The awards will take place at Titanic Belfast on Friday 11th May 2018.The nominations are now officially open for these highly coveted awards recognise talented individuals who have contributed to their business and the industry over the past yea. For 2018 there are 21 categories with 4 brand new categories including;

Duty Manager of the Year,

General Manager of the Future,

Human Resource Manager of the Year

The Unsung Hero Award.

The two-day judging process features an experienced team of independent judges who come from a huge range of non-hospitality related sectors, and who give their time and expertise freely to assess a large number of nominees. Through an interview process, judges look for individuals who clearly demonstrate how they develop themselves, their people, as well as shape their business.This year the Institute of hospitality is delighted to announce that the charity partner for the awards is Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI, the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to blood cancer research. As a registered educational charity with a global membership, the Institute offers a wide range of benefits including online resources, regional networks and industry-specific management publications and research.

For details on how to enter and the closing dates visit http://www.iohniawards.com/ or follow Institute of Hospitality NI on Facebook InstituteofHospityalityNI/ and Twitter @IOH_NI #IOHNI18.