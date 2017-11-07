Inaugural Cinemagic Spirit Awards 2017

The inaugural Cinemagic Spirit Awards Showcase recently took place at the Odyssey Cinemas Belfast. It celebrated the work that has taken place through a series of trainee programmes that Cinemagic, a film festival for young people, has delivered in Northern Ireland throughout 2016 and 2017. Winners were Lauren Dallas, Krizzah Policarpio who are both from East Belfast as well as Lia Campbell from Newtownards, Jacob Ashby-Glynne from Bangor and Marlene Crockett from Finaghy.

This year Cinemagic celebrated its 28th Festival, hosting workshops, film screenings from around the world and industry talent labs with BAFTA and Oscar-winning hosts. Forever inspired by their enthusiasm, spirit and overall ‘can do’ attitude of the youth coming through their doors, the Cinemagic Spirit Awards were held to recognise their commitment. The Cinemagic Film Festival is the leading youth film festival in the UK in relation to film choice, film heritage and practical film education activities. The annual festival promotes, strengthens and nurtures a strong film culture in Northern Ireland by providing greater audience choice for all young people.

For more details on this exceptional event go to: www.cinemagic.org.uk