Inspirational Olympic sailor lined up for RYANI awards

Sailors from across Northern Ireland will be recognised by the RYANI and Olympic Gold medallist Shirley Robertson at an awards ceremony on Friday 24 November. The RYANI annual awards recognise and celebrate the contributions and achievements made over the last year by clubs, teams and individuals across Northern Ireland. This year the awards, in association with Greers of Antrim and SMW Belfast, will take place at Malone House, Belfast. UTV Sports Reporter Denise Watson will compere the evening and inspirational Scottish sailor Shirley Robertson will be the guest speaker.Shirley Robertson made it into the history books after becoming the first British woman to win two Olympic gold medals at consecutive games, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004. She was named female World Sailor of the Year by the International Sailing Federation in 2000, and was awarded an MBE in 2000 and an OBE in 2005. The RYA Northern Ireland Annual Awards are a great opportunity to recognise the hard work and commitment made by volunteers across Northern Ireland. The event is being supported by SMW Belfast and Greers of Antrim.