Lady Boys of Bangkok Tour 2017

The Lady Boys of Bangkok are returning to Custom House Square this November with their newest performance called ‘Who Runs the World?’. A show of positive celebration where the audience can escape the drab greyness of everyday life and enjoy a colourful euphoric bubble of laughter, beauty, glitz and music at the Sabi Pavilion instead. With many songs and big-scale musical production numbers this is one cabaret production that’s not to be missed. As the Lady Boys pay tribute to a host of stars ranging from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Boy George, Pitbull, Tom Jones, Queen and more, the eclectic mix of music is guaranteed to have audiences on their feet in what promises to be a night to remember.

For more information and to book Tickets, call 0871 705 0 705 or visit www.ladyboysofbangkok.co.uk.