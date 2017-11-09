A young apprentice employed as part of a social clause under Belfast City Council’s Leisure Transformation Programme got to work cutting the first sod at the Robinson Centre. Mark McGrogan joined Councillor Deirdre Hargey, Chair of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, John Paul Higgins, Senior Contracts Manager from Heron Bros and Gareth Kirk, from GLL, which will operate the new centre when it is completed next summer. The new Robinson Centre represents an investment of £20 million by Belfast City Council. The centre will specialise in aquatics and will provide, among other things, a 25 metre by eight lane gala pool with 250 spectator seats; a learner pool with moveable floor and diving provision; sports hall; café; community facility an outside provision including a five-a-side pitch.

The work at the Robinson Centre in the east of the city forms part of an overall investment of £105 million in leisure facilities in Belfast. A public consultation on the proposed designs for the restoration and extension of Templemore Baths and the redevelopment of Avoniel Leisure Centre is due to start in the coming weeks. Councillor Hargey and Mr Sage also travelled to west Belfast where work is underway on the new Andersonstown Leisure Centre. The investment will focus on water-based family fun with fast paced water slides; a surf simulator and children’s wet play adventure area.

In addition to the investment at Andersonstown, work is also due to start on a redevelopment of Brook Activity Centre in the Colin area in the New Year. While this new facility will focus on outdoor sports provision with a number of 3G pitches, it will also include a 25 metre pool, bringing this amenity to the local area for the first time.

For further details please visit: http://www.belfastcity.gov.uk/leisure/transformingleisure