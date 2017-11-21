LETSCELEBRATE: The Second Collection from Heidi Klum & Lidl

Following the success of Lidl’s first collaboration with Heidi Klum, ‘Heidi & The City’, the second fashion collection called #LETSCELEBRATE will launch in all 38 Lidl stores across Northern Ireland from December 4th, 2017. Taking inspiration from the most festive and celebrated time of the year, the range encompasses elegant basics alongside key trend pieces and will be available at unbeatable prices, making it accessible and affordable for women this Christmas.

The highly anticipated second esmara by Heidi Klum and Lidl fashion collaboration features stylish everyday wardrobe staples, inspired by the glamour of the party season. The #LETSCELEBRATE collection combines warm winter colours and chic fabrics such as velvet, satin, sequins, and faux fur, creating a head-to-toe festive wardrobe. The collection is priced from £5.99 and features hero pieces including a plush burgundy winter coat, a stylish sequin blazer, a delicate powder pink sequin dress and a faux fur stole to complete the look.

Heidi Klum commented; “I wanted to create a simple, elegant fashion line that will make us shine over the festive season”.

The collection launches in all 38 Lidl stores across Northern Ireland on December 4th for a limited period while stocks last. In addition to clothing (in sizes 10 to 18), the range also includes must-have accessories and shoes (in sizes 4 to 6½). Internationally, the collection will be available in a total of 28 countries in over 10,000 Lidl stores to create the perfect festive looks.