Local product Development Competition

A great opportunity for local producers has arisen as Belfast City Council has launched a competition to find new tourist products to sell at the Visit Belfast Welcome centre in cooperation with Visit Belfast. Successful candidates will be offered one-to-one mentoring to help design and develop their unique product and them quote for it to go on sale in one of the most visited buildings in Belfast. The competition has been launched to help innovative people put their ideas into practise and in the end even get to the production and selling stage.

For more information and to enter, visit: www.belfastcity.gov.uk/businessregistration