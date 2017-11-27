The incomparable ‘Lunch with and Old Bag’ returned to The Belfast Harbour Commissioners Offices on Friday 10th November raising over £45,000 for young people supported by The Prince’s Trust. A host of guests including Una Healy from the former girl band the Saturdays and Pamela Ballantine became honorary ‘Old Bags’ and joined 150 of the country’s most fabulous and influential women in aid of the youth charity. Also in attendance was the wonderful Cathy Martin of CMPR and Former Miss N.I, Beauty Blogger and Business Women, Tiffany Brien.

The annual fundraising event on behalf of The Prince’s Trust Northern Ireland brought together many of Northern Ireland’s most glamorous and stylish ladies, known affectionately as ‘Old Bags’. This year’s event was supported by Lunn’s, Hastings Hotels, Belfast Harbour Commissioners, Devenish, Danske Bank and Legacy Wealth Management with funds helping the charity support thousands of young people who are unemployed or struggling at school to transform their lives.

The number of young people supported by The Prince’s Trust has increased substantially in the past few years. In 2014/15 they supported 58,804 young people through core and pilot programmes, with 77% finishing with a positive outcome in education, employment or training. Lunch with an Old Bag shines a bright light on issues faced by young people, challenges stereotypes and helps The Prince’s Trust in it’s mission to improve the lives of disadvantaged young people.

