Down Royal Meets Rio

The second day of Down Royal Festival of Racing took place recently, celebrating 332 years of racing at the Co Down racecourse. But the attention was not only on the horse racing but on the glamorous Ladies Day Down Royal, as well. Despite the cold, ladies came in their most fabulous outfits to enjoy the race atmosphere and enter the competition. The fashionable contest was won by Catherine McKillion from Donaghmore in Co Tyrone, who wore a smart combo of Zara, Alf& Roe Vintage, Christian Louboutin and Lori Muldoon Millinery. The prize was awarded to her by fashion blogger Diane McStay and personal stylist Katherin Farries. The two judges were able to present Ms. McKillion with a 10 day trip to Rio de Janeiro on behalf of Victoria Square.

On the race track the JNwine Champion Chase, created in 1999, was won by Gordon Elliott’s trained horse Outlander ridden by Jack Kennedy.

For further coverage and photos of the elegant event, see our upcoming December Issue.