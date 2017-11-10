Santa Express returns to Oakfield Park

The popular Santa Express train will return to Oakfield Park, Raphoe this festive season and is promising to be even more spectacular than the previous year. The unique Christmas experience for the whole family will be opened from the start of December and has a new offer for the adults. The Artisan Christmas Market will give you the chance to shop while the kids enjoy an elf workshop or a marquee full of crafts, games and story telling. After boarding the Christmas Express you will be taken on an enchanting ride through Oakfield’s woodlands to meet Santa and his helpers. A professional photographer will capture the sweet moment and kids will receive a certificate for being on the good list this year. After the important visit to Santa the train stops for food at Buffers, hot chocolate or mulled wine as well as the opportunity for children to post their letter to Santa.

Pre-booking is advisable. For further information visit www.oakfieldpark.com or call 00353 (0)749173068.