Small Businesses urged to Spotlight their Success

Small businesses across Belfast are being urged to shine the spotlight on their success stories this weekend, highlight the benefits they bring to the local economy and at the same time kick start the Christmas shopping season in style.

Small Business Saturday, which takes place this Saturday (2nd December), is a national grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities.

On the day, shoppers are urged to go out and support local, independent traders, while the businesses themselves are encouraged to use the event to raise their profile, by staging special events or offering discounts.

In Belfast, businesses on the Belmont Road will be holding a Victorian-themed event, with a Santa’s grotto, a ‘Christmas Bake Off’ among traders and a fun day to encourage footfall and sales in the area.

In the city centre, BID One are planning a children’s reindeer hunt in association with ten small businesses. You can explore Belfast City Centre with the kids and hunt down Santa and his reindeer in windows of independent shops and restaurants across BT1.

There’ll be lots of fantastic prizes up for grabs, so visit www.belfastone.co.uk/reindeer-hunt for full details.

The event will give all kinds of small businesses in the city a great opportunity to market their products, increase trade and attract new customers. Shoppers are urged to keep it local this year and buy some of their Christmas presents from local, independent traders.

To find out more about how to take part in Small Business Saturday, and to download a free marketing pack, visit www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/.