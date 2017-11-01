Tinylife& Elave partner up for Premvember

TinyLife, Northern Ireland’s premature baby charity, has launched Premvember by announcing an innovative partnership with specialist skincare brand Elave Baby in a bid to boost much-needed funding. The charity, which provides support for up to 1,800 premature babies born every year, will receive £1 from every special limited edition Elave Baby Gift Pack sold online and through facebook.

Six premature babies are born in Northern Ireland every day, with 2,000 admissions to neo natal units every year and until thirty years ago, 70% of those premature babies did not make it whereas today around 88% of them survive. Staff and volunteers at TinyLife provide a wide range of support services for parents, as well as funding vital research to ensure that ill and premature babies, some of whom are born as early as 24 weeks, have the best chance to survive and thrive. Less than 10% of funding comes from statutory sources, with the rest coming from corporate support, public donation and sponsored events. The limited edition Elave Baby Essentials Pack, with a special offer price, will be sold through TinyLife facebook, the Elave online shop and Amazon UK, with £1 from each pack sold going directly to TinyLife’s coffers. Elave is a brand manufactured in Ireland by Ovelle Pharmaceuticals and has a multi award-winning range of skincare products which uses only the safest, purest ingredients www.elaveskincare.com

For more details and to help the cause visit: https://www.facebook.com/TinyLifecharity/, amazon.co.uk/Elave-1370-Baby-Essentials and www.elaveskincare.com/products/