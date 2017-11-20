United Nations Day Marked In Belfast

To mark UN Day, celebrated worldwide annually on the 24th October, the RT Honorable the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Nuala McAllister hosted a reception at the Belfast City Hall. Amongst those attending were US Consul General Daniel J Lawton, Chinese Consul General Madam Wang Shuying, and Head of European Commission for NI, Colette Fitzgerald, along with UNA-NI members, supporters and representatives from other organisations and schools.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Nuala McAllister commented that on United Nations Day and in line with the theme for the year, ‘Global Belfast’ she was delighted to welcome representatives from two superpowers at opposite ends of the world to Belfast. China and the United States, working together with many others in the United Nations, promote peace and development in the wider world prooving how important the UN is for all of us. In an increasingly globalised and interconnected world we need to work together to help each other. Belfast has established links with both China and the United States, and throughout the European Union, in its efforts to provide and improve opportunities for people.

Students in Northern Ireland, through their studies, are already experiencing the challenges and opportunities that international partnerships can bring. Pupils from Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock and Wallace High School gave presentations on the international work their school are involved in and what the UN means to them as young people living in Northern Ireland

The Speaker Dr Carl Wright, a Trustee on UNA-UK Board who has worked for the UN, European Commission and the Commonwealth concluded that in the present climate, Global cooperation, through the United Nations is more vital than ever and that the Lord Mayor’s chosen theme of a Global Belfast is an excellent step towards this cooperation.