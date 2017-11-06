Whitehead Railway museum launch

Belfast’s new visitor attraction ‘The Whitehead Railway Museum’ was recently opened in Co. Antrim. Developed by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland, the museum will transport visitors back to the steam train era through top-class interpretation and interactive exhibits featuring historical steam engines and carriages, and also preserve its relevance for future generations.

The project was funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the European Regional Development Fund under the European Sustainable Competitiveness Programme for NI and administered by Tourism NI with additional support from Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Ulster Garden Villages and Tourism NI.

This help has enabled RPSI to develop a attraction which provides an up-close and hands on visitor experience. Visitors will be transported back to the steam train era and given an insight into the social history of railways. Children will enjoy the museum experience as well since they can dress up in period costumes, interact with exhibits and the very little ones can sit on a wooden train. The beautifully refurbished station building and platform includes a period-style signal box and a period-style tea room.

For further information on Whitehead Railway Museum, RPSI and key events visit www.steamtrainsireland.com.