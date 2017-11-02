Winter Wonderland at Belfast Zoo

From second to 17th December, Belfast Zoo will be offering a festive fun experience for the whole family. On various dates visitors will have the chance to see the residents of Belfast Zoo enjoy their special Christmas surprises and meet Santa who is coming to Cave Hill with his Elves. Visitors will also get to write a letter to Santa, decorate Christmas trees for the Asian elephants, make their own Christmas crafts as well as wrap and deliver presents to the chimpanzees.

Looking to get your loved ones the ‘purrfect’ Christmas present? Walk on the wild side and book an animal experience to get up close with giraffes, penguins and ring-tailed lemurs! You can also adopt any animal in the zoo for a year! For more information visit www.belfastzoo.co.uk/adoption.

Tickets the festive offer are currently on sale and must be purchased before the event as spaces are limited. For more information and to book visit www.belfastzoo.co.uk/events.