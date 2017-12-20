Ashfield Girls Raise £1000 for Charity

Following the success of their annual Sponsored Walk in December, pupils from Ashfield Girls High School, Madison Tate, Alisha Stitt, Jodie Rainey and Megan Neill, were delighted to present a cheque for £1000 to Gayle Baird from the Child Brain Injury Trust.

The students had been given the opportunity to research, discuss and choose charities they wished to support this year, Student Council representatives then elected to donate the funds raised through the Sponsored Walk to Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, Child Brian Injury Trust, East Belfast Community Counselling and Cancer Research UK.

Pictured left to right: Mr P McClintock (Vice Principal), Madison Tate, Alisha Stitt, Jodie Rainey, Mrs J Donaldson (Charity Co-ordinator), Megan Neill and Gayle Baird (Child Brain Injury Trust)