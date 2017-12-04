Ballyhackamore is Filled With Family Festive Treats This Christmas

Make sure you mark Saturday 9 December from 10am in your diary for Ballyhackamore’s Christmas Annual Family Fun Day! Supported by Belfast City Council and local traders, locations across the village will feature music, foodie treats, great gift ideas, face painting, special Christmas guests and a unique Santa’s arrival. It’s guaranteed to be a day filled with festive fun for all the family

For all your Christmas food and gift ideas make sure you call into St Colmcille’s Church between 10am – 2pm. With over 25 stalls featuring artisan food and a craft market kids will be entertained by Santa’s bouncy snow globe! Kids can also meet Teenage Ninja Turtle Raphael and the beautiful Snow White. Watch out for the arrival of a very special couple, Santa and Mrs Claus, who will get a helping hand to arrive on a Fire Engine – just in time for Santa’s yuletide storytelling, face painting and balloon modelling.

Festive music treats include the Ormeau Concert Band from 12-2pm at St Colmcille’s. Whilst you enjoy the festive music treats make sure you visit the fantastic eateries across the village.

Emma Woods, Chair of Ballyhackamore Business Association, organisers of the Christmas Annual Family Fun Day, said: “Our annual Ballyhackamore’s Christmas Family fun day is the perfect opportunity to show off Ballyhackamore Village, one of Belfast’s most desirable shopping and eating areas. With support from Belfast City Council and local traders, we are looking forward to a fantastic Christmas. There really is a festive treat to suit everyone; from great entertainment, tasty artisan treats, delicious healthy vegan food, fantastic Christmas hampers, superb handmade gifts and crafts as well as kids’ entertainment. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Ballyhackamore on 9th December and hope that it helps to get everyone in the festive mood.”

Cllr Mairead O Donnell, Chair of City Growth and Regeneration Committee said: “We are delighted to support Ballyhackamore Business Association’s initiative under our Area Support Programme. This support is central to the continued health and vibrancy of local neighbourhood retail and hospitality businesses. It’s a great opportunity for local people to celebrate and support their independents and will provide shoppers with fun activities and great deals in the lead up to Christmas.”

The council has a range of support programmes in place to help small businesses develop and thrive. If you run a small business in the area – be it a shop, café, pub or restaurant now is the time to get in touch with the council. Visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/businessregistration or email the economicdevelopment@belfastcity.gov.uk or contact the Economic Development Unit on 028 9027 0482.

For information on the Ballyhackamore Christmas Annual Family Fun Day visit Ballyhackamore Business Association and the Market at Ballyhackamore Facebook pages.