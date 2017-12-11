It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

Saturday the 2nd of December marked the annual ‘Pop Up’ Christmas Market for the 1st Lisburn Company Boys Brigade, with all the family invited for the fun-filled festivities! Held in the Railway Street Presbyterian Church Hall it was a day to remember, with face-painting and even a chance to meet Santa in his grotto. Throughout the action-packed day there wasn’t a sad face in sight!

With warm tea and coffee to battle the cold outdoors adults were left feeling toasty, and people of all ages were entranced by the vibrant variety of market stalls. With scones in the morning and a mouth-watering selection of snacks, no one was left feeling hungry. Many more delicious deserts such as pavlova followed, much to the delight of everyone involved.

Geoffrey Cherry made an appearance, the principal of Pondpark Primary School and the Director of Music of Lisburn Operatic Society, whose pantomime ‘Aladdin’ is at the Island Hall this weekend- make sure to get your tickets before they sell out!