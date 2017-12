Robbie Butler MLA hosts Stormont reception for Dynamic Brass

‘Christmas Cheer’. Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler hosted a reception for Dynamic Brass at Stormont on Thursday 21st December. Family and friends who packed the Great Hall for the ‘Christmas Cheer’ event enjoyed a great evening of festive entertainment, a special visit by Santa and supper during the interval. The compere was Downtown Radio Presenter Paul Orr.