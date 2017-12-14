Christmas Comes To Drumbeg

On Tuesday the 5th of December members of the Drumbeg Residents’ Association hosted the annual Christmas Carol Service and Switch-on of the Christmas lights at Drumbeg. Those who braved the cold winds were in for a terrific time as the Rev Willie Nixon, the Rector of Drumbeg Parish Church, led the community in a short service. Conducted by Stephen Cairns, the First Old Boys Silver Band provided festive tunes for all to enjoy, opening with an old favourite ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’.

In the aftermath of the service Councillor Hazel Legge, Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, switched on the Christmas tree lights. Children watched in wonder as the tree lit up the scene, lights twinkling like stars.

Amidst a flurry of excitement, a tractor arrived, containing who else but Santa himself! Faces lighting up almost as brightly as the tree, children waved happily as Santa got out. Moving through the crowd he distributed presents to the children and even had his picture taken.