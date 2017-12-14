posted on December 14th, 2017

Christmas Comes To Drumbeg


On Tuesday the 5th of December members of the Drumbeg Residents’ Association hosted the annual Christmas Carol Service and Switch-on of the Christmas lights at Drumbeg. Those who braved the cold winds were in for a terrific time as the Rev Willie Nixon, the Rector of Drumbeg Parish Church, led the community in a short service. Conducted by Stephen Cairns, the First Old Boys Silver Band provided festive tunes for all to enjoy, opening with an old favourite ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’.

In the aftermath of the service Councillor Hazel Legge, Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, switched on the Christmas tree lights. Children watched in wonder as the tree lit up the scene, lights twinkling like stars.

Amidst a flurry of excitement, a tractor arrived, containing who else but Santa himself! Faces lighting up almost as brightly as the tree, children waved happily as Santa got out. Moving through the crowd he distributed presents to the children and even had his picture taken.

 

Rev Willie Nixon (Rector of Drumbeg Parish Church) and Cllr Hazel Legge (Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council) join with the crowd during the singing of the carol, Silent Night led by First Old Boys Silver Band conducted by Stephen Cairns.
Santa arrives amidst a flurry of excitement.
Amanda Burrows and Mabel Quinn pictured singing the opening carol, Hark the herald angels sing at the Christmas Carol Service prior to the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights at Drumbeg on Tuesday 5th December.
Cllr Uel Mackin, Cllr Brian Bloomfield MBE, Cllr Hazel Legge (Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council) and Mrs Rosalind Bloomfield pictured singing the opening carol, Hark the herald angels sing at the Christmas Carol Service prior to the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights at Drumbeg on Tuesday 5th December.
Rev Willie Nixon (Rector of Drumbeg Parish Church) and his wife Caroline pictured with some local residents during the singing the opening carol, Hark the herald angels sing prior to the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights at Drumbeg on Tuesday 5th December.
First Old Boys Silver Band conducted by Stephen Cairns (fourth from left) pictured prior to leading the festive praise at the Christmas Carol Service and Switch-on of the Christmas tree lights at Drumbeg on Tuesday 5th December.
Santa distributing gifts to the children following the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights at Drumbeg on Tuesday 5th December.
James and Joanna Laffin and their children Holly and Nathan pictured with Santa at the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights at Drumbeg on Tuesday 5th December.
Stephen and Zoe Meenan and their children Isabel and Charlie pictured with Santa and Cllr Hazel Legge (Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council) at the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights at Drumbeg on Tuesday 5th December.
Rev Willie Nixon (Rector of Drumbeg Parish Church), Santa and Cllr Hazel Legge (Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council) pictured following the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights at Drumbeg on Tuesday 5th December.