Christmas in Stoneyford

On the 1st of December the people of Stoneyford decided to mark their calendar with the annual Switch-on of the Christmas lights. Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School showcased amazing talent, with the students singing a selection of carols and songs to celebrate the occasion- resulting in a thoroughly entertained special guest, Councillor Hazel Legge, the Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

An already enchanting evening, the excitement only grew as Santa made a surprise appearance, arriving in style on Joe McAlease’s pony and trap. Shortly after, members of St John’s Church, Marc Winchester, Natasha Armstrong and Hannah Corry, treated their audience to a depiction of ‘the real reason behind the season’, the birth of Jesus. Acting as Mary, Joseph and an angel, they blew their audience away!

After a short walk to St John’s Church Hall, Santa retrieved his sack and presented his gifts to the excited children. A hard-working team of volunteers and members of the Stoneyford Community and Youth Association provided seasonal refreshments, and the Ballymac Hotel provided delicious hot stew to chase away the cold chills.