Get in the Festive ‘Spirit’ with this Gin-Inspired Christmas Tree!

Kelly’s Cellars is set to delight Belfast revellers this Christmas with its in-gin-ius Christmas Tree, made entirely from empty Jawbox Gin bottles. The Tree, which soars to an impressive 8ft and has been in planning for almost a year, with the ‘spirited’ team at the city centre venue saving the empty bottles since spring.

Chief tree designer and manager of Kelly’s Cellars, Kieran Uprichard came up with the idea for the tree at the start of 2017 when they noticed just how popular Jawbox Gin had become with customers. Sure enough by the time Christmas came along they’d collected enough bottles to make a gin tree a reality. Gin is one of, if not the most popular spirit at Kelly’s Cellars so it’s great to showcase a locally produced brand. The tree signals the start of the Christmas season and is a surprise for their loyal customer. It will be in the upstairs bar which opens Thursday December 7th.

Jawbox Gin launched just 18months ago but has already secured a cult following of gin-lovers both at home and abroad. Named after the ever celebrated Belfast sink, colloquially known as the ‘Jawbox’, this small batch gin is an ode to a time when the front door was left unlocked and the craic was heard around the heart craft, Jawbox is a modern expression of Belfast’s traditional, impressive and uncompromising character. To see the Jawbox Christmas Tree, visit the upstairs bar at Kelly’s Cellars, 30-32 Bank St, Belfast, from next Thursday.

