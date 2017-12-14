The International Volunteer Day is a day to celebrate the power and potential of volunteering. Held each year on the 5th December, it also marks how over 112,000 volunteers annually participate in Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and Live Here Love Here’s clean ups, spruce-ups and green ups. With the intention of preserving Northern Ireland’s natural beauty, Live Here Love Here is a positive, people-powered campaign focused on looking after the environment and building a sense of pride within communities. Promoting care for surroundings and a feeling of responsibility for the environment, they encourage people to get involved through volunteer work.

The Live Here Love Here Community Awards have just been launched, celebrating the dedication of volunteers to create a cleaner and greener Northern Ireland.

If you know a person or group who embodies the values of Live Here Love Here through their volunteer work carried out on a positive environmental project, and feel they deserve to be one of this year’s Live Here Love Here Community Heroes, download a form at www.liveherelovehere.org and submit it before 12 noon on the 8th January 2018 to put in a nomination.

With 14 categories to apply for, there is something for everyone. Whether your nominee is a dedicated litter hero or a community champion, now is your chance to say thank you!