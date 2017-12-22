Gemma McCorry and Niamh Cunningham recently celebrated the opening of the new SIX 4 GOOD store in Belfast’s CastleCourt Shopping Centre. This is an accessories and jewellery shop with a difference! All of the brand new items on sale have been donated to Oxfam Ireland by SIX, a brand from the Beeline group, to help raise vital funds for the charity’s work with people in crisis and poverty around the world. SIX is a brand owned by the Beeline group, one of Europe’s leading suppliers for accessories and jewellery, they donates a percentage of profit every year to social institutions. Previous examples include: HIV therapy in Africa and projects in the millennium village Gandhiji Songha in India. Oxfam Ireland is one of its Corporate Social Responsibility partners.

The first of its kind, the shop sells a fantastic range at discount prices, including rings, bracelets and earrings starting at £2 and necklaces and purses from £3 – good news for Northern Ireland’s bargain-hunting fashionistas who like to look good and do good.

Oxfam and Beeline have been working together since 2005. Beeline donates new stock to Oxfam for sale in Oxfam shops across the island of Ireland which helps raise vital funds for the charity’s work worldwide.