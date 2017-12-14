National Lottery Winners Visit NI Children’s Hospice

On the 8th December a group of former National Lottery winners came together from far and wide to bring Christmas cheer to the Northern Ireland’s Children Hospice. Leading the charge were two real-life reindeer, pulling Santa and his sleigh along, and greatly surprising the children of the Hospice, located in Glengormley.

Mary Hamilton (Belfast), Anne Canavan (Derry), Stephen Inglis (Belfast), and Clare and Clifford Marks (Newtownabbey) have collectively won £14.2 million in the past three years. Arriving at the Hospice with toys in tow, they helped Santa share out Christmas presents among the children.

Mary Hamilton, who won £12.9 million on EuroMillions in 2014, stated the day had been absolutely terrific and very rewarding as the Children’s Hospice is very close to her heart. She felt that being able to see how happy the Christmas festivities made the children really did mean the world, and that she spoke for all the lottery winners when saying it had been very fulfilling.

Inventor Anne Canavan, who won £1 million and a luxury holiday in the EuroMillions raffle in September 2015, said that they were all pleased to be at the Hospice on such a special day and praised the nurses, doctors and volunteers for their incredible work.

Stephen Inglis, a Belfast binman who shared his £70,000 National lottery scratchcard win with work colleague Frank McCormick in 2016, added that he found absolute pleasure in visiting the children and that the day had been brilliant.

The Northern Ireland Hospice is truly one of a kind, caring for children and young people with complex and life-limiting needs. Staff nurse Rosie Hanna stated they were especially grateful to people making donations, and that it had been a lot of fun to see the lottery winners with Santa and the reindeers. She finished by expressing their gratitude for the visit and the lovely presents.