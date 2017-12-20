Promoting World Class Golf in Northern Ireland

‘Big drive’ to grow golf tourism at International Golf Travel Market

In 2016 we welcomed 2.1 million overseas tourists to Northern Ireland and there’s no doubt that our magestic courses and golfing pedigree encouraged golf fans around the world to come and visit us. Tourism is a vital part of Northern Irelands business sector, supporting 61,300 jobs and comprising of 5.2% of GDP in Northern Ireland.

Tourism Ireland’s drive to continue to grow the number of golf visitors to Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland continued earlier this month – at the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) in Cannes, France. A number of golf and tourism operators from Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland joined Tourism Ireland at this important event in the global B2B golf travel calendar.

IGTM, now in its 20th year, is attended by more than 1,300 golf tourism professionals from over 65 countries, including about 400 golf tour operators, who are responsible for 80% of the world’s outbound golf travel market. The companies engaged in one-to-one, pre-scheduled appointments, which provided an excellent opportunity to negotiate and exchange vital contracts for 2018.

IGTM is another really good opportunity to showcase Northern Irelands world-class golf. This is just one element of Tourism Ireland’s busy promotional programme. Tourism Irelands Head of Business Partnerships comments that they encourage more golfers from around the globe to consider a holiday in Northern Ireland in 2018. With some of the very best golf in the world, stunning scenery and the warmest of welcomes. IGTM’S Message is that Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland offers international golfers the complete package.

Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination.