RDA Coleraine Charity Evening

The RDA Coleraine branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association were established in 1975 to provide recreational and therapeutic riding and sporting opportunities for people with a disability, living in Coleraine and the surrounding districts.

They are a volunteer-based group who aim to promote amazing confidence and life skill, and to aid the personal development of riders through working with horses, as this is a well documented way to aid physical, mental, social and emotional development.

Providing a platform for experience in working as a group, working with and helping to care for large animals, communicating with others, tactile development, and learning to recognise and take responsibility for another’s wellbeing, are just some of the positives this charity promotes.

Recently they held a Charity Evening of Food and Fashion at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine. With a reception, supper and a catwalk display there was truly something for everyone!

