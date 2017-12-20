Recollections of Christmas Past

Fresh from his stroll down memory lane with the launch of his book, ‘Back in Our Day’, Q Radio’s Stephen Clements is planning to revisit the past once again, this time with an hour long special on Christmas Day.

Stephen and his brother Gavin are extending their brotherly bond into an on-air partnership with the duo presenting their take on the festive season ‘back in their day!’ It is truly a Clements Family Affair this Christmas on Q Radio for the DJ who already shares airtime with his 6-year-old daughter Poppy on the very popular Little Kidders feature.

Clements Christmas airs on Q Radio at 2pm on Christmas Day.