Share More this Christmas with Lidl Northern Ireland’s Ultimate Gift Guide

Share More this Christmas among your family and friends with Lidl Northern Ireland’s ultimate gift range which has something to suit all budgets and tastes. Available in Lidl Northern Ireland’s 38 stores from Monday November 27th, there is an incredible selection of Christmas gifts on offer from gadgets, tech items to stocking fillers and even gifts for your pets.

Gifts for Grown Ups

Always a hit are ‘toys for big boys’ and there are plenty to choose from includingA Quadcopter with Camera, Toy Helicopter/Quadcopter and Premium Weather Station. Coffee lovers will rejoice with an Espresso Machine with Milk Frother allowing them be an ‘at home’ barista. For those hosting over the holiday season, mix up your own bespoke cocktails with a rose gold or silver Cocktail Shaker Set using Lidl’s range of spirits which includes the new Wild Burrow London Dry Gin and Pota Cuig Premium Irish Wheat Vodka in stores now.

Toy Town

Treat aspiring master chefs to a Kid’s Play Kitchen with Sound which has real life cooking sounds to bring the play kitchen experience to life. For the younger kids, choose from a large selection including First Words Baby Doll, Oversized Teddy and Foam Building Blocks.

High Tech

Blast your favourite Christmas tunes throughout the house with the Silvercrest Bluetooth TV Stereo Soundbar which connects televisions, stereo systems, MP3 players and wireless music streaming via Bluetooth. The Bluetooth Mini Speaker comes in 3 different colours and has up to 8 hours of battery for continuous music and the Silvercrest Bluetooth Speaker is both stylish and functional, available in slate, rose gold and gold.

Stocking Fillers

Whether you are looking for a secret Santa present for a colleague or to fill your children’s stockings, Lidl has fantastic gifts to choose from for just under £10. Adult Relaxing Colouring Books, Shower Gift Sets and Jigsaw Puzzles are just some of the many stocking fillers available.

Pets

Not to forget something special from Santa Paws for your pet this Christmas. Spoil your cat and dog with a Pet Stocking or keep your dog warm during the winter months with a water-repellent Dog Coat which has reflective details for enhanced visibility, ideal for walks on dark nights.