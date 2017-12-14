Tourism Ireland Enters Orbit

With the new installation of Star Wars ready to hit the big screens on the 15th December, how better to celebrate the imminent release than with a fun-filled publicity stunt? As Star Wars fans wait eagerly, Tourism Ireland announces the take-off of Planet Earth’s first interstellar tourism campaign.

Thrust into space, where it now perches above the Earth, is a billboard ad. With an image of Skellig Michael, Luke Skywalker’s hide-out in The Last Jedi, the board highlights ‘Earth’s Wild Atlantic Way’ and after being launched into space using a weather balloon, reaching a peak altitude of 33,390 metres, the billboard’s exciting journey has been captured through a photo and a short film.

Tourism Ireland will share both photo and film with its 20,000 international media contacts, and through social media- with its Facebook fanbase of over four million and Twitter following of over 451,000. What better way to remind fans everywhere of the part locations in Cork, Kerry, Clare and Donegal play in representing the planet Ahch-to in the new film?

Once again, Tourism Ireland will leverage the huge global popularity of Star Wars, and will launch the first phase of its new Star Wars campaign on the 18th December, targeting fans of the franchise everywhere. Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, states that the publicity stunt is a bit of fun to create some excitement for the release of The Last Jedi, and that the shooting of another Star Wars film along the Wild Atlantic Way is a truly fantastic coup for tourism to the island.

PIC SHOWS: Tourism Ireland’s billboard ad highlighting “Earth’s Wild Atlantic Way” in space.